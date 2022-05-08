CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Trading Up 0.6%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.88. 36,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 341,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The stock has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.45.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CynergisTek stock. Horton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK Get Rating ) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the period. CynergisTek accounts for approximately 2.7% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horton Capital Management LLC owned 6.18% of CynergisTek worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

