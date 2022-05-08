Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytosorbents has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

CTSO opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

