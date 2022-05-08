Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,183,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,705,000 after acquiring an additional 934,701 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,161 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB opened at $47.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.