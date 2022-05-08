Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $391,000 Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.35 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $517.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

