Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 466,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,410,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $413.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

