Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,224 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,018,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $280.41 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.37 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.60.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

