Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $274,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.96.

