Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

TVTX opened at $22.24 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

