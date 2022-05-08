Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $228.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Datadog has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,519.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,742 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Datadog by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Datadog by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Datadog by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

