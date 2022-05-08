Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $170.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.55% from the stock’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.04 and a 200 day moving average of $154.12. Datadog has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,742 shares of company stock worth $44,529,492 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

