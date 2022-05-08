Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $376-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.65 million.Datadog also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.70-0.77 EPS.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.12. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.38.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $683,831.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at $276,201.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,742 shares of company stock worth $44,529,492. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Datadog by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

