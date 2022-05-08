Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Tops $0.0002

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $42,995.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Datarius Credit

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

