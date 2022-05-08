DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

