DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. DaVita updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $102.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average of $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.