DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99.

NYSE:DVA opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 74.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.50.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,744 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

