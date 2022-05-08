Day & Ennis LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. 50,426,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,916,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $301.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.