Day & Ennis LLC Buys 520 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up about 1.1% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,892. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.