Day & Ennis LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $100.77. 1,633,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81.

