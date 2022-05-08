Day & Ennis LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 205,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,469,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.