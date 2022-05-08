Day & Ennis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $250.78. 2,964,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

