Day & Ennis LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,499. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.