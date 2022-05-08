Day & Ennis LLC Takes $223,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,364,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.52 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

