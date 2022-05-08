Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 25,327 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 711.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 119,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,389. The company has a market capitalization of $858.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 2,100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,018.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

