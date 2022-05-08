Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys Shares of 4,571 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.66. The company had a trading volume of 784,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,264. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.01.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

