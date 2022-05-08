Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

DIS traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,525,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.