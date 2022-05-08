Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 133,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

MEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

