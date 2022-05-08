Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $115,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,992. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

