Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 39,780 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,780 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. 1,793,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,394 shares of company stock worth $499,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

