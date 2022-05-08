Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 686 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 423,478 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 161,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 143,141 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $145,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW traded up $4.01 on Friday, hitting $141.51. The stock had a trading volume of 417,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

