Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 783 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,975. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.11 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.87. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

