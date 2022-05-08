Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AZZ during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in AZZ during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. 96,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.31.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZZ. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

AZZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.