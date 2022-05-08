Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises about 2.8% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after buying an additional 121,059 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.27.

NYSE DECK traded down $12.34 on Friday, reaching $246.65. The company had a trading volume of 406,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,469. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $231.88 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.22 and a 200-day moving average of $328.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

