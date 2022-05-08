Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $80,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $5.58 on Friday, reaching $377.46. 1,516,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,118. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

