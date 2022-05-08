DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Hits Market Cap of $2.68 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $451,798.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 41,472% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00247544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00190093 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00511181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039078 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,706.80 or 1.98569254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,807,322 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

