Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given New €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($84.21) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DLVHF. HSBC downgraded Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delivery Hero from €53.20 ($56.00) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($158.95) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($183.16) to €171.00 ($180.00) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($168.42) to €153.00 ($161.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.00.

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $156.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

