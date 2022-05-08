Depth Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,046.00 (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Depth Token has a total market cap of $43,738.92 and $55,046.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,652.78 or 0.99986536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029509 BTC.

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

