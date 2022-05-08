Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 181 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,221. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

VRTX stock opened at $253.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

