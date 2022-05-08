Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $80,000 Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,746,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $45,027,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,731,000 after buying an additional 1,228,297 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.