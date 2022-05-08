Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 216.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.81.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

