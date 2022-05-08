Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

