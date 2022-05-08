Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $10.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded eHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.29.

eHealth stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eHealth has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $69.29.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 205.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

