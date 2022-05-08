Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to CHF 84

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 92 to CHF 84 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LOGI. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57. Logitech International has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $112,570,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Logitech International by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,819,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,947,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,153,000.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

