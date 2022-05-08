Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.50) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Aviva to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 468 ($5.85) to GBX 480 ($6.00) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.75) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.62) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 511.43 ($6.39).

AV stock opened at GBX 414.90 ($5.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 427.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 418.87. The company has a market capitalization of £15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 461 ($5.76).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a yield of 23.93%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($626,314.05). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,097.04).

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

