Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.12) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 480 ($6.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 509.38 ($6.36).

BP stock opened at GBX 426.65 ($5.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 430.75 ($5.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £83.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 381.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($460.96). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($385.71). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

