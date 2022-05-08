Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €165.00 ($173.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($202.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($169.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($172.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($193.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

DB1 opened at €161.30 ($169.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €159.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €152.79. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.51. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($139.63) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($178.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

