Deutsche Post AG Declares Dividend of $1.43 (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.4316 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($62.95) to €63.20 ($66.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.01) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

