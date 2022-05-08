Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($62.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.25 ($65.53).

FRA:DPW opened at €38.98 ($41.03) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.85. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

