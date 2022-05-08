Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target Increased to €27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.50 ($27.89) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DTEGY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

DTEGY opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.09 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.6704 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

