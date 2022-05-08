dForce (DF) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.06 Million

dForce (DF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. dForce has a total market cap of $20.06 million and $1.94 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dForce has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,039.84 or 0.99992331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029225 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 417,036,981 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.