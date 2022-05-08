Diamond (DMD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,599.00

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Diamond has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $9,599.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001536 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,682,481 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.